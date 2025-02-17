Hugo Larsson News: Nets from midfield

Larsson scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Holstein Kiel.

Larsson got on the scoresheet with a rare goal during Sunday's win, making the most of one of his few chances to get forward. The midfielder has never been a major offensive threat, instead operating as a box-to-box midfielder who works on both sides of the pitch. It's unlikely that he suddenly becomes a consistent goal threat moving forward.