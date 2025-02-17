Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Larsson headshot

Hugo Larsson News: Nets from midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Larsson scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Holstein Kiel.

Larsson got on the scoresheet with a rare goal during Sunday's win, making the most of one of his few chances to get forward. The midfielder has never been a major offensive threat, instead operating as a box-to-box midfielder who works on both sides of the pitch. It's unlikely that he suddenly becomes a consistent goal threat moving forward.

