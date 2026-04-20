Hugo Larsson headshot

Hugo Larsson News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Larsson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig.

Larsson made the start in midfield in his usual role, and was able to get forward for Frankfurt's only goal during a disappointing loss. The midfielder has been a consistent box-to-box option this season, but has just four goal contributions in that role in the closing stages of the campaign. He's also been linked with a move away from the club after deciding to stay last season despite interest elsewhere.

Hugo Larsson
Eintracht Frankfurt
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