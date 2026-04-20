Hugo Larsson News: Nets in loss

Larsson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig.

Larsson made the start in midfield in his usual role, and was able to get forward for Frankfurt's only goal during a disappointing loss. The midfielder has been a consistent box-to-box option this season, but has just four goal contributions in that role in the closing stages of the campaign. He's also been linked with a move away from the club after deciding to stay last season despite interest elsewhere.