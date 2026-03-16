Hugo Larsson News: Quiet in win

Larsson generated one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

Larsson failed to really get much going throughout Saturday's win, taking a single shot and sending in one cross. Larsson's upside changes match-to-match depending on what sort of game it will be, against tougher opponents Larsson really sits back and anchors the midfield. If he's allowed to get forward he has some upside, but formation and situation matter heavily for Larsson.