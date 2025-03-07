Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Larsson headshot

Hugo Larsson News: Scores opener in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Larrsson recorded one goal on three shots (two on target), one clearance and one block in Thursday's 2-1 win against Ajax.

Larrsson slotted home the opener Thursday, making it two goals in his last four matches. It's a shocking figure given the 20-year-old is not known for his goal-scoring abilities as he only has six total goals on the year across all competitions. Larrsson serves as a box-to-box midfielder, a more balanced role focusing on both ends of the pitch instead of strictly attacking. However, he's been incredible going forward on the offensive end, proving himself a real threat.

