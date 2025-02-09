Hugo Larsson News: Single chance created

Larsson generated one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Monchengladbach.

Larsson was doing his best to link the attack and defense throughout Saturday's clash, but just couldn't find much consistent end product. He's still the generally more creative option in the center of the park, but even then those duties are more often left to the attacking midfielders. Larsson has some offensive upside, especially against weaker opponents.