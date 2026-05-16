Hugo Lloris headshot

Hugo Lloris Injury: Picks up leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Lloris is sidelined for an unknown period due to a leg issue, per the MLS player status report.

Lloris will miss at least the upcoming visit to Nashville, but it remains unclear if he's dealing with a severe injury. The experienced goalkeeper has been a regular starter this season, tallying 33 saves, 12 goals conceded and eight clean sheets. While the team's defensive strength will likely decrease without him, there could be an opportunity for the usual substitute, Thomas Hasal, to produce between the posts.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Lloris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Lloris See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
359 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025