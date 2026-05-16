Hugo Lloris Injury: Picks up leg injury

Lloris is sidelined for an unknown period due to a leg issue, per the MLS player status report.

Lloris will miss at least the upcoming visit to Nashville, but it remains unclear if he's dealing with a severe injury. The experienced goalkeeper has been a regular starter this season, tallying 33 saves, 12 goals conceded and eight clean sheets. While the team's defensive strength will likely decrease without him, there could be an opportunity for the usual substitute, Thomas Hasal, to produce between the posts.