Hugo Lloris News: Beaten four times in loss

Lloris made two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Houston Dynamo.

Lloris made two saves in Sunday's 4-1 home loss to Houston, first denying Mateusz Bogusz in the 51st minute before his former teammate buried the rebound, and later shutting down an Ezequiel Ponce chance in the second half, but still conceded four goals as a tired LAFC side allowed their most goals in a single MLS match this season. He came into the game riding eight clean sheets in 10 MLS starts this year, the best ratio in the league, but had no answers for Jack McGlynn's long-range missile and Guilherme's deflected free kick in a first half where Houston's transition game consistently cut LAFC's back line apart. Lloris will be aiming for a sharper response in Wednesday's matchup against St. Louis City.