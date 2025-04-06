Hugo Lloris News: Beaten once by Houston

Lloris registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo.

Lloris had a quiet outing as his side suffered its third defeat in the last four league games. The keeper has failed to impress lately, making either two or three saves in each of his latest five appearances across all competitions. Still, he has allowed more than one goal in only one of those clashes. Up next is a busy week with the decisive CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Inter Miami followed by a favorable MLS fixture versus San Jose.