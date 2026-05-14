Hugo Lloris News: Beaten twice in loss

Lloris made no saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus St. Louis City SC.

Lloris got picked apart twice in Wednesday's 2-1 loss at St. Louis, first beaten by Tomas Totland's finish just four minutes in before Rafael Santos doubled the lead in the 64th minute. He ended the night without a single save as St. Louis put only two shots on target all game and buried both, marking the first time this MLS season that Lloris failed to record a stop. He'll be looking to bounce back and reset in Sunday's matchup against Nashville.