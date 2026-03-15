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Hugo Lloris News: Can't concede this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Lloris recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Lloris made four saves in Saturday's clash against St. Louis and kept his shutout streak alive to start the MLS season, with LAFC now four games in without conceding a single goal. The Frenchman stayed calm and organized behind a back line that faced heavy pressure with 18 St. Louis shots and nine corners, stepping up with key stops whenever City managed to test him. The clean sheet also tied him with Roman Burki's 2025 St. Louis run as one of the only goalkeepers in MLS history to open a season with four straight shutouts, and the former France captain will look to push that streak even further in Saturday's matchup in Austin.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
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