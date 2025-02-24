Hugo Lloris News: Clean sheet in win

Lloris had one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Minnesota United.

Lloris had a quiet affair Saturday afternoon as he began the season with a clean sheet. Only seeing one save from a 0.04xG shot from Kelvin Yeboah, his clean sheet was one of two clean sheets that required only one save. He looks to help LAFC recover from a 2-1 deficit in the Concacaf Champions Cup next, before he faces NYCFC back at home Saturday.