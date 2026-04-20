Hugo Lloris News: Concedes four in defeat

Lloris registered two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 loss versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Lloris saw his MLS shutout streak to start the season snapped when Ousseni Bouda broke through in the 53rd minute, with three more goals crashing in during a brutal six-minute stretch that brought an end to a historic run that had already topped LAFC's own mark from 2024. He finished with two saves over the full 90 minutes but had no shot on any of the four goals as San Jose's counterattacking surge completely ripped apart LAFC's defensive shape in that short window. Lloris and LAFC have now dropped back-to-back MLS matches for the first time this season and slip to third in the Western Conference heading into Wednesday's matchup with Colorado.