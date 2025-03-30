Hugo Lloris News: Concedes three during first half
Lloris registered three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to San Diego FC.
Lloris had a rough say Saturday despite the three saves, as he would allow three goals in the loss, all of which came in the first half. This comes after he earned a clean sheet in his last outing, with three in five appearances this season. He will hope for another soon, possibly when facing Houston on Saturday.
