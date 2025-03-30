Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hugo Lloris headshot

Hugo Lloris News: Concedes three during first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Lloris registered three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to San Diego FC.

Lloris had a rough say Saturday despite the three saves, as he would allow three goals in the loss, all of which came in the first half. This comes after he earned a clean sheet in his last outing, with three in five appearances this season. He will hope for another soon, possibly when facing Houston on Saturday.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now