Hugo Lloris News: Great effort in victory
Lloris made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.
Lloris turned back the clock a few years with his performance against SKC on Saturday. The French keeper made three saves, kept a clean sheet, and made two saves from inside his own box from two extremely close-range shots. Lloris has been a man on a mission to start this MLS season. Saturday's clean sheet marks his third in four MLS starts. He also owns the third-best save percentage among MLS goalies with a mark of 88.9. LAFC will need him to be at his best once again when they face fourth place San Diego FC this Sunday.
