Hugo Lloris headshot

Hugo Lloris News: Keeps clean sheet again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Lloris recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Houston Dynamo.

Lloris turned aside three shots and logged a clean sheet as LAFC rolled to a 2-0 win in Houston. He stayed sharp from the jump when Houston tried to test him from long range, including a wild second-half sequence where Agustin Bouzat rattled the crossbar from near midfield in an attempt to catch him off his line. Once Houston were reduced to nine men, Lloris controlled the tempo with composed positioning and clean, no-nonsense distribution. The French goalkeeper has now opened the season with back-to-back shutouts, making three saves in each outing. He will aim to make it three straight clean sheets when LAFC face Dallas on Saturday.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Lloris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Lloris See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
283 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
304 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
311 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
325 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
353 days ago