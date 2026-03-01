Hugo Lloris News: Keeps clean sheet again

Lloris recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Houston Dynamo.

Lloris turned aside three shots and logged a clean sheet as LAFC rolled to a 2-0 win in Houston. He stayed sharp from the jump when Houston tried to test him from long range, including a wild second-half sequence where Agustin Bouzat rattled the crossbar from near midfield in an attempt to catch him off his line. Once Houston were reduced to nine men, Lloris controlled the tempo with composed positioning and clean, no-nonsense distribution. The French goalkeeper has now opened the season with back-to-back shutouts, making three saves in each outing. He will aim to make it three straight clean sheets when LAFC face Dallas on Saturday.