Hugo Lloris News: Keeps clean sheet again

Lloris had five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Dallas.

Lloris made five saves and helped LAFC lock down their third straight league clean sheet to open the season. He handled early looks from Logan Farrington and Ramiro before delivering the biggest moment of the night in stoppage time, reacting quickly to deny Petar Musa's close-range redirection off a cross. The French goalkeeper will try to keep that clean-sheet streak rolling when LAFC hosts St. Louis City on Saturday.