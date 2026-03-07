Hugo Lloris headshot

Hugo Lloris News: Keeps clean sheet again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Lloris had five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Dallas.

Lloris made five saves and helped LAFC lock down their third straight league clean sheet to open the season. He handled early looks from Logan Farrington and Ramiro before delivering the biggest moment of the night in stoppage time, reacting quickly to deny Petar Musa's close-range redirection off a cross. The French goalkeeper will try to keep that clean-sheet streak rolling when LAFC hosts St. Louis City on Saturday.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Lloris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Lloris See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
290 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
311 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
318 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
360 days ago