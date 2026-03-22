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Hugo Lloris News: Late save keeps cleansheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Lloris made one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC.

Lloris posted his fifth straight MLS clean sheet and came up with a massive late save to rescue LAFC in a 0-0 draw. His signature moment arrived in second-half stoppage time when he exploded upward to swat away Myrto Uzuni's high, bending effort that looked headed for the top corner. That stop preserved the result and secured a new MLS record for consecutive shutout minutes to open a season, and Lloris will now look to keep it rolling after the international break when LAFC hosts Orlando on April. 4.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
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