Hugo Lloris News: Late save keeps cleansheet

Lloris made one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC.

Lloris posted his fifth straight MLS clean sheet and came up with a massive late save to rescue LAFC in a 0-0 draw. His signature moment arrived in second-half stoppage time when he exploded upward to swat away Myrto Uzuni's high, bending effort that looked headed for the top corner. That stop preserved the result and secured a new MLS record for consecutive shutout minutes to open a season, and Lloris will now look to keep it rolling after the international break when LAFC hosts Orlando on April. 4.