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Hugo Lloris News: Makes three saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Lloris recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Lloris logged a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Colorado at BMO Stadium, marking his seventh shutout in eight MLS appearances this season, though he had a quiet night overall with Colorado producing just six shots across the full 90. He still handled his business when called upon, making three saves to bring his season total to 27 through eight matches. The Frenchman will aim to carry that same sharp form into Saturday's matchup against Minnesota.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
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