Hugo Lloris News: One save but concedes from the spot

Lloris made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus San Diego FC.

Lloris was only required to make one save in the defeat to San Diego, but did concede late from the penalty spot. Lloris had two clean sheets in the last four, but conceded a goal in each of the last two games. So far this season the World Cup winning captain has kept 10 clean sheets in 17 games played.