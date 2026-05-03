Hugo Lloris News: One save in draw

Lloris recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus San Diego FC.

Lloris recorded one save in Saturday's 2-2 draw at San Diego, helping keep LAFC afloat during a first half where the hosts created their most dangerous looks before Marcus Ingvartsen's brace put LAFC in a 2-0 hole midway through the second half. He picked the ball out of his net twice but can't be blamed for either strike, as San Diego's sharp combination play carved open the defense rather than any individual mistake. The French goalkeeper is putting together a solid campaign with 31 saves and eight clean sheets through 10 MLS appearances and will aim to carry that form into Sunday's matchup against Houston.