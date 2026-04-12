Hugo Lloris News: Rested ahead of big week

Lloris was rested during Saturday's clash against Portland and is being managed ahead of a big week with Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup return leg against Cruz Azul and the big match matchup looming on Sunday against San Jose, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lloris has been in outstanding form for LAFC this season, racking up 22 saves and six clean sheets across six MLS starts while helping the club set an MLS-record shutout streak to open the campaign. The decision to rest him Saturday reflects the club's clear prioritization of Wednesday's continental clash against Cruz Azul and Sunday's MLS fixture against San Jose, with the Frenchman expected to be back between the posts for both upcoming challenges.