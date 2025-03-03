Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Lloris headshot

Hugo Lloris News: Second clean sheet to start season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Lloris registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory against New York City FC.

Lloris is having a solid start to the season as he has yet conceded a goal for LAFC. This comes with three saves in two matches, making two clearances in the process. The keeper will travel to Seattle for the next game on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last three appearances.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
