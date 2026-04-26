Hugo Lloris News: Secures clean sheet in win
Lloris registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Minnesota United.
Lloris posted another clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 MLS road win over Minnesota United, logging his eighth shutout in just nine league appearances and widening his gap as the top goalkeeper in that category, already more than two-thirds of the way to his 11 clean sheets from last season. He turned aside three shots in a composed and organized 90-minute showing as Minnesota put only four efforts on target, with the Loons now scoreless in four straight matchups against LAFC. Lloris will aim to keep his elite run going when LAFC heads to San Diego for Saturday's matchup.
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