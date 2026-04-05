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Hugo Lloris News: Still unbeaten this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Lloris made six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 6-0 victory against Orlando City SC.

Lloris came up with six saves in Saturday's blowout win over Orlando and kept LAFC's season-opening defensive tear rolling, as the club stretched its MLS-record shutout streak to open a campaign to 540 straight minutes without allowing a goal. Through six MLS starts in 2026, he has piled up 22 saves while still sitting on zero goals conceded, and his six clean sheets have already pushed him past the halfway mark of last season's regular-season total. That said, Tuesday's Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal against Cruz Azul at BMO Stadium will bring a much tougher challenge for Lloris and LAFC's back line than anything Orlando City threw at them.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
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