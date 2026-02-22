Hugo Lloris News: Three-save clean sheet in opener

Lloris registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Inter Miami CF.

Lloris logged three saves and blanked Inter Miami in a 3-0 win for the season opener, turning in a composed shift between the posts. He was not heavily tested, but when Miami turned up the heat after halftime, he stayed locked in and made the stops he needed to. His command of the box and constant communication anchored a dominant defensive showing in what could very well be a preview of a title matchup later this season. After posting 13 and 11 clean sheets in his first two MLS campaigns, he will be aiming to top those marks this year and carry that same sharp edge into Saturday's clash against Houston.