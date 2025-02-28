Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Magnetti headshot

Hugo Magnetti Injury: Questionable for Lyon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Magnetti (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's clash against Lyon, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.

Magnetti is uncertain for Sunday's game after suffering an undisclosed injury. The midfielder has started 26 of 32 matches this season, making his potential absence significant. If he is unavailable, Edimilson Fernandes could take his place if he is also fit.

Hugo Magnetti
Brest
More Stats & News
