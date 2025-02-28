Hugo Magnetti Injury: Questionable for Lyon
Magnetti (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's clash against Lyon, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.
Magnetti is uncertain for Sunday's game after suffering an undisclosed injury. The midfielder has started 26 of 32 matches this season, making his potential absence significant. If he is unavailable, Edimilson Fernandes could take his place if he is also fit.
