Hugo Magnetti Injury: Still not fully fit

Magnetti (hamstring) is absent from the friendly against Nottingham Forest, still not physically ready, but hopes to be back for the season opener against Le Mans, the club announced.

Magnetti had already missed a friendly against Stade Briochin with a hamstring injury, and this continued absence suggests his recovery is progressing more slowly than hoped. Joris Chotard and Hamidou Makalou have been deployed in central midfield in his absence, and his continued unavailability would represent a significant loss for Brest's system given his constant presence last season, when he averaged 28.6 accurate passes and 4.9 ball recoveries per game. Magnetti is expected to be reassessed as the club approaches the season opener.