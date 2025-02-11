Hugo Magnetti News: One corner in loss

Magnetti recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Magnetti had a quiet day on the whole, though perhaps the most notable part is that he did take a set-piece role. In a match where Brest had few dead-ball chances that's potentially even more notable. Still on the whole it was a day to forget for Magnetti, and Brest, who were totally outplayed.