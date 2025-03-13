Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hugo Magnetti headshot

Hugo Magnetti News: Picks one match suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Magnetti will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.

Magnetti accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Toulouse on March. 30. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Edimilson Fernandes likely starting in the midfield for that game.

Hugo Magnetti
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now