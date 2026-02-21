Hugo Magnetti News: Provides assist in victory

Magnetti assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 victory against Marseille.

Magnetti delivered the decisive assist on Brest's second goal, bending in a pinpoint cross in the 29th minute that Ludovic Ajorque powered home with authority. Outside of that final touch, he put in a high-motor shift in midfield, covering serious ground and helping disrupt Marseille's build-up play in the first half while logging three tackles (one won), four interceptions and two blocks. As Marseille cranked up the possession after the break, he stayed locked into the defensive structure, protected the middle of the park and played a key role in seeing out the clean sheet.