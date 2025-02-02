Hugo Nervo News: Records nine clearances in draw

Nervo generated nine clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Pachuca.

Nervo worked hard as part of a three-man defense, making more than seven clearances for the second time in as many games. After opening the campaign on the bench, he has now made two consecutive starts, yielding mixed results for a Rojinegro side that allowed three goals in the first of those matches and kept a clean sheet in the last. It remains to be seen whether his numbers will be enough for him to stay ahead of Gaddi Aguirre and Adrian Mora in future weeks.