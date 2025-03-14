Hugo Novoa Injury: Named to squad list
Novoa (groin) was named to the squad list and is questionable for Friday's match against Las Palmas.
Novoa looks to be close to returning from his groin injury, as he is a possibility after making the squad list. This comes after missing their last few matches, with his last appearance Feb. 2. He will likely see a bench spot if fit, starting in only two of his five matches this season while going unused quite consistently.
