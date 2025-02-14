Hugo Novoa Injury: Out for the time being
Novoa will be out for the time being after suffering a setback from a pubic injury that has plagued him since the start of the season, coach Eduardo Coudet confirmed in a press conference.
Novoa has played only 234 minutes this season due to ongoing pubic problems. He recently experienced a setback after returning to play 14 minutes earlier this month. It is unclear how much time he will need to fully recover.
