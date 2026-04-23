Hugo Picard News: Assists opener Wednesday

Picard assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Picard set up Daniel Gazdag's goal in the 40th minute which opened the scoring Wednesday, marking his first goal contribution of the season. It was the only chance he created in the match and he also took two shots in his third straight contest. On the defensive end he won three tackles and intercepted one pass before he was subbed off in the 73rd minute for Andres Herrera.