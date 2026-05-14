Hugo Picard News: Assists Wednesday

Picard assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat against New York Red Bulls.

Picard assisted Max Arfsten's strike in the 22nd minute, a goal which tied the match at 1-1 early. It marked his third goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in the last five matches. He created a season-high four chances after coming into the match with six chances created across 12 appearances this season. He also won two tackles and made one clearance in his productive 90 minutes of action.