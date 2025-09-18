Picard made his way into Columbus' starting XI for the first time Wednesday, starting in midfield alongside Darlington Nagbe and Taha Habroune. He created one chance and recorded one cross on the attack, and on the defensive end he won two tackles and made one clearance before being subbed off in the 71st minute. Picard was subbed onto the pitch early in Saturday's win over Atlanta following Diego Rossi's injury and then started in his place on Wednesday. Although the two are not like-for-like players, it appears Picard could start again Saturday versus Toronto should Rossi remain out.