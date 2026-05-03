Hugo Picard News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Picard scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Minnesota United.

Picard scored an unassisted strike in the 56th minute Saturday, a goal which took a 2-0 lead. It marked his second goal contribution of the season, both of which have come in the last three matches. He took a season-high five shots, including two on target, before he was subbed off in the 81st minute for Nariman Akhundzade.