Hugo Picard News: Scores opener Saturday

Picard scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Philadelphia Union.

Picard opened up the scoring Saturday with an unassisted strike from outside the box in the 10th minute. That excellent strike marked his fourth goal contribution of the campaign, all of which have come in his last six matches. He also recorded four crosses for just the second time this season, though he failed to record an accurate cross or create a chance. He completed the full 90 minutes in his second straight outing.