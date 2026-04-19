Hugo Picard News: Two shots in loss

Picard registered two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus New England Revolution.

Picard made his second start of the season Saturday and marked the occasion with two shots. He did not do much else besides record two inaccurate crosses, but it was still a promising sign for him that he made the starting XI. He was subbed off the pitch in the 67th minute for Andres Herrera.