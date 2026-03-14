Hugo Rincon headshot

Hugo Rincon News: Scores opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Hugo Rincon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Athletic.

Rincon got the party started for Girona in the fourth minute, and the defender didn't have to do much after that in the 3-0 win. He's unlikely to be as fortunate to be in the attack against Osasuna but has a chance to score against a side which has given up 32 goals in 27 La Liga games entering Sunday's game.

Hugo Rincon
Girona
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