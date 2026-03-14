Hugo Rincon News: Scores opening goal

Hugo Rincon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Athletic.

Rincon got the party started for Girona in the fourth minute, and the defender didn't have to do much after that in the 3-0 win. He's unlikely to be as fortunate to be in the attack against Osasuna but has a chance to score against a side which has given up 32 goals in 27 La Liga games entering Sunday's game.