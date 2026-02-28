Hugo Sotelo Injury: Available against Girona

Sotelo (ankle) is back available for Sunday's clash against Girona, the club posted.

Sotelo hasn't played a single minute since late January due to ankle issues, but after logging full training sessions in recent days, he is officially back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Girona. The midfielder is expected to slide back into a rotational role, though, as the Celeste brought in Matias Vecino, who is projected to lock down a regular starting spot in central midfield moving forward.