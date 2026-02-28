Hugo Sotelo headshot

Hugo Sotelo Injury: Available against Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Sotelo (ankle) is back available for Sunday's clash against Girona, the club posted.

Sotelo hasn't played a single minute since late January due to ankle issues, but after logging full training sessions in recent days, he is officially back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Girona. The midfielder is expected to slide back into a rotational role, though, as the Celeste brought in Matias Vecino, who is projected to lock down a regular starting spot in central midfield moving forward.

Hugo Sotelo
Celta Vigo
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Sotelo
