Hugo Sotelo Injury: Late call against PAOK

Sotelo (ankle) is a late call for Thursday's clash against PAOK in the Europa League, coach Claudio Giraldez said in the press conference, according to Mundo Celeste. "We'll see what happens with Sotelo who arrives in a tighter spot."

Sotelo hasn't featured for Celta Vigo since the Jan. 25 clash against Real Sociedad, largely due to an ankle issue, but after getting back on the training field this week, he's now a late call for Thursday's Europa League matchup against PAOK. Even if he's cleared, he returns to a midfield battle that's tightened up in his absence, with new comer Matias Vecino staking his claim. With that added competition in the engine room, Sotelo's minutes could take a hit moving forward with the Celeste.