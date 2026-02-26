Hugo Sotelo headshot

Hugo Sotelo Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sotelo (ankle) is not on the bench for Thursday's Europa League match against PAOK.

Sotelo was deemed a late call for this contest, but the wing-back won't be an alternative for the Balaidos side. Sotelo will aim to be fully healthy to face Girona on Sunday in LaLiga.

Hugo Sotelo
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Sotelo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Sotelo See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
217 days ago