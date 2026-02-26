Hugo Sotelo Injury: Not playing Thursday
Sotelo (ankle) is not on the bench for Thursday's Europa League match against PAOK.
Sotelo was deemed a late call for this contest, but the wing-back won't be an alternative for the Balaidos side. Sotelo will aim to be fully healthy to face Girona on Sunday in LaLiga.
