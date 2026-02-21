Hugo Sotelo Injury: Not training, remains out

Sotelo (ankle) is still not training and remains out for the time being, coach Claudio Giraldez said in the press conference, according to Mundo Celeste.

Sotelo picked up an ankle injury last week and remains sidelined for now, as he still hasn't rejoined team training. The midfielder's next chance to return will be in Thursday's second leg against PAOK in the Europa League, but he'll need to make real progress over the next few days to get there. Until he's back to full strength, Matias Vecino is in line to take on an expanded role in the middle of the park for the Celeste.