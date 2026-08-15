Hugo Sotelo Injury: Ruled out for league opener

Sotelo will miss Levante's league opener against Espanyol due to registration issues and will not travel with the squad for Saturday's match, according to Las Provincias.

Sotelo joined Levante on loan from Celta de Vigo in July to reinforce the midfield but will have to wait to make his official debut after registration issues ruled him out against Espanyol. He should become available once the administrative process is completed, with his return to the squad dependent on Levante finalizing his registration. In the meantime, Oriol Rey looks like the natural beneficiary, with the competition for that midfield spot alongside Jon Ander Olasagasti now tilting in his favor for at least the opening fixture of the season.