Hugo Sotelo Injury: Suffering from ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Sotelo is not an option for Thursday's match against PAOK due to an ankle sprain, according to his club.

Sotelo is no longer an option for the midweek UEL game, with the midfielder out due to an ankle sprain. Luckily for the club, this shouldn't change much, not appearing in four straight games. A return shouldn't take long, potentially returning to face Mallorca on Sunday.

Hugo Sotelo
Celta Vigo
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Sotelo See More
