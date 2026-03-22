Hugo Sotelo News: Assists on Sunday
Sotelo assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-3 loss against Deportivo Alaves.
Sotelo started in midfield and assisted Ferran Jutgla for the third goal of the game in the 37th minute. Sotelo created three chances and also contributed defensively with two tackles and a clearance. This was his first assist in over seven months.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hugo Sotelo See More