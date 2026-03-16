Hugo Sotelo News: Registers three crosses

Sotelo registered three crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Betis.

Sotelo started Sunday after injuries were an issue to start the new year, with his last start coming Jan. 25. He would play the full 90 but was unable to do much to change the match with his three crosses and one chance created. That said, the midfielder remains with one assist in 15 appearances this season, his only goal contribution.