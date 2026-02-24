Hugo Vetlesen News: Three shots Tuesday

Vetlesen registered three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid.

Vetlesen made his second UCL start of the season Tuesday in the club's biggest game of the season so far. He put two shots on target, but it was not nearly enough to overcome the attacking onslaught brought on by Atlético Madrid. He made seven appearances (two starts) in the Champions League this season and did not record a goal contribution.