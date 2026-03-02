Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Back available Tuesday

Hwang (calf) is back available for Tuesday's clash against Liverpool, coach Rob Edwards said in the press conference, according to Liam Keen from ExpressandStar. "We have a fully fit squad to pick from"

Hwang is back available for Tuesday's clash against Liverpool after missing the last five matches due to a calf injury. The forward had started the previous 11 matches before his setback and is likely to gradually reclaim his spot in the starting XI as he builds back match fitness.